Assistive technology roadshow to visit Galway on World Sight Day

An assistive technology roadshow is set to visit Galway city later this week to showcase AI-powered sight solutions.

Sight and Sound Technology Ireland will exhibit a wide range of Asssistive Tech solutions in the Connacht Hotel on World Sight Day on Thursday

The events will explore the uses of assistive technology for the visually impaired and those with reading or learning difficulties

It will also offer the chance to experience what it’s like to live with a range of eye conditions, through immersive virtual reality technology

Head of Digital Content, Stuart Lawler, highlights the kind of tech that will be on show on Thursday (Oct 12th) from 2 to 7pm