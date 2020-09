Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Gardaí say they are taking steps to ensure gatherings like the Spanish Arch in Galway city and at the Oliver Bond flats in Dublin don’t take place again.

The situation in Galway led to calls from Senator Ollie Crowe for the Army to be deployed to help Gardaí enforce Covid-19 guidelines.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John Twomey says they have been engaging with local groups in areas where crowds have been congregating.