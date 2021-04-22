Assessment work gets underway on planned flood defences in Moycullen

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Assessment work is underway on planned flood defences in Moycullen village.

It comes as the County Council has received a hydrological survey for the area, which will now be examined and options assessed with regards to seeking funding for the planned flood prevention works.

The survey was commissioned to carry-out an in-depth study of the underground channels and the old storm water network which has resulted in flooding in the village, on the Mountain road, near the playground and other areas.

Galway Senator Seán Kyne says flood risk is something the village has endured for some years.

He says once the best solution is agreed, funding will be sought from the OPW or climate action funds.