GBFM Newsroom – Ashford Castle has welcomed two Irish Wolfhound pups to its grounds.

Guests can now join Murphy and Mulligan for a walk each morning around the 350 acres of the pet-friendly hotel in county Mayo.

The pair of pups will take over from beloved duo Cronan and Garvan, as the well-known wolfhounds approach semi-retirement.

After their morning walk, the Irish Wolfhounds visit Ashford Castle from 10am to 11am to meet residents of the hotel.