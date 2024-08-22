Galway Bay FM

Ashford Castle longest-standing employee marks 50 years of service

Ashford Castle’s longest-standing employee, Martin Gibbons from Clonbur, is marking 50 years of service at the estate this month.

Described as one of Ireland’s leading maître d’s, Martin joined the staff at the estate in Cong in August 1974, as a waiter.

He has met and served many well-known celebrities during his time, including Ronald Reagan, Johnny Cash, Rod Stewart, Fred Astaire and Pierce Brosnan.

Martin’s family-ties with the estate are strong – his grandfather worked as a gamekeeper in the 1940s; Martin met his wife there, while three of their children also worked there.

Sarah Slevin has been speaking to Martin about his experience and highlights so far with Ashford Castle:

