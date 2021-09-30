As overcrowding worsens, calls for fast tracking of new elective hospital for Merlin Park and emergency department for UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister is being urged to progress the proposed elective hospital at Merlin Park and new Emergency Department at UHG as a matter of urgency

The fresh calls come as overcrowding issues at the hospital escalate, and with this week’s revelation by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation that four nurses in UHG have quit, due to conditions in the hospital’s temporary emergency department.

Meanwhile, Saolta CEO Tony Canavan wrote to the Department of Health last week seeking an update on the recent submission to the Elective Hospitals Site Selection that Merlin Park be the chosen site for the new facility, and is awaiting a response.

The Saolta CEO has also stated that the new Emergency Department and Women and Children’s Block at Galway University Hosptal could potentially be ready in mid 2026.

A temporary ED at GUH is expected to be completed in late 2022, to enable the construction of the new, permanent emergency department for the hospital.

Member of the Regional Health Forum Councillor Dáithí Ó Cúaláin says it’s now urgent that both projects are progressed to help ensure the new emergency department is delivered on time in 2026.