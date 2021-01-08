As Galway records highest number of new cases, health officials raise ‘grave concerns’ over spread of Covid-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health officials say they’re “gravely concerned” as the Covid-19 reproduction number could now be as high as 3.

It’s by far the highest estimate since the pandemic began – and means someone with the virus will pass it on to three others, on average.

A further 10 deaths linked to Covid-19 were confirmed last night and 6,521 new cases.

There were 184 new cases in Galway – the highest ever recorded in the county since the pandemic began early last year.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET’s modelling advisory group, says all indicators are at record levels – but there are some signs the country may have reached the peak….

Nurses at breaking point

It comes as an emergency meeting is taking place today, as the country’s nurses say they can no longer provide a safe service.

The INMO says hospital staffing is in ‘freefall’, with over 3,500 nurses out of work due to Covid-19.

It comes as a record 1,043 patients were in hospital at 2pm yesterday with the virus.

Ahead of an emergency meeting of the INMO’s executive, general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says nurses are at breaking point….

Schools

Unions say schools need time to plan for a return to opening, as Government’s made a u-turn on bringing Leaving Cert students back to school for three days a week.

They will instead be taught remotely until the end of this month.

The Government changed its mind after pressure from the teaching unions the ASTI and TUI who said their members wouldn’t teach in class.

TUI General Secretary, Michael Gillepsie says it’s the right decision…

Crack down on alcohol

The Chief Medical Officer says any new measures to crack down on people’s consumption of alcohol would be “very welcome”.

The government’s considering new regulations and greater enforcement powers for Gardai to stop groups of people drinking in public.

The Tanaiste has said a ban on the sale of all alcohol, at a particular time of day, is one measure being looked at.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has backed the plans…

