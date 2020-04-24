As crowds flock to Salthill Prom and Loughrea Lake, Taoiseach warns Coronavirus restrictions will not be eased if people flout the current rules

Galway Bay fm newsroom – As people flock to Salthill Prom, Loughrea Lake and other scenic Galway areas, the Taoiseach has warned Coronavirus restrictions will not be eased if people are flouting the current rules.

Leo Varadkar said he didn’t want to wave a big stick at people, but that their behaviour is directly linked to what will happen over the coming weeks.

A mixture of public persuasion and Garda enforcement will be used to make sure people comply with the rules.

But Leo Varadkar has said people need to understand the impact their behaviour is having.