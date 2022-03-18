Artwork commissioned for Galway 2020 features in prestigious Australian art event

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An acclaimed Irish artwork commissioned for Galway European Capital of Culture is now featuring at a prestigious art event in Australia.

‘Mirror Pavilion, Leaf Work’, by artist John Gerrard, has been installed at Barangaroo Reserve for the Biennale of Sydney until June 13th.

It’s a striking large-scale structure with three sides and the roof clad in highly reflective mirror, while the fourth wall is a high-resolution LED wall that portrays detailed landscapes.

It’s an artistic response to the escalating climate crisis and is powered by sustainable energy sources – and was previously sited at Derrigimlagh Bog in Connemara.