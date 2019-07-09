Arts Council launches 450 thousand euro pilot programme for Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Arts Council of Ireland has launched a ‘Creative Places Ireland’ pilot programme for Tuam worth almost half a million euro.

The three-year programme is developed for communities around the country that have not had opportunities to benefit from sustained public arts investment.

At a meeting of Tuam Municipal District Council, the Arts Council launched the programme which will see direct investment in a place for the first time ever by the Arts Council.

