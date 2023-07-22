Arts and Sciences exhibition focusing on mental health opens in University of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new exhibition called ‘Mindscapes’, focusing on mental health and wellbeing has opened in the University of Galway (Wed 12th July) and will run for three weeks, until 2nd Aug.

10 artists and 14 academic researchers from the Universities of Galway, Oxford, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London have contributed to the exhibition.

The free event will run daily from 10am to 6pm until August 2nd in the University’s Art Gallery.

Each artist chose a mental health topic, such as bipolar disorder, and was paired with an academic who researched it.

Dr Jane Conway, Research Lecturer with Galway’s School of Psychology explains another topic was the health benefits of sea swimming.