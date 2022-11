Galway Bay fm newsroom – After 14 years, Macnas Artistic Director, Noeline Kavanagh has decided to step down.

It’s been confirmed that Executive Director, Johnny O’Reilly, will take Macnas into the next phase.

During Noeline’s time at the helm, she has spearheaded spectacle parades, site specific shows and brought the company’s creations to the big screen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noeline spoke to Sarah Slevin about her time with Macnas and the decision to step down.