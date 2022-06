From Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway artist has been chosen to participate in an inaugural exhibition to showcase Artists with Intellectual Disabilities.

Amy Clarke from Mountbellew is one of ten artists chosen by Connections Arts Centre to participate in the exhibition to be held later this month.

Connections Arts Centre is dedicated to connecting members of the Disability community through the arts.

Amy says she has always loved art so is delighted to showcase her work: