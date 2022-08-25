Concern over future of Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell amid reports of sale

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s concern over the future of Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell near Ballinasloe amid speculation that the business could be sold.

The formation of the dairy dates back to the 1960’s, and the current facility was opened in 2004, with further expansion in 2018.

It’s now understood an offer has been made to purchase the business – though there’s uncertainty over what that would mean for the facility and staff.

In a statement, Arrabawn says due to the challenging nature of the liquid milk industry, it’s exploring best possible options for its liquid operations.

It continues to say that notwithstanding the sectoral challenges, Arrabawn’s liquid milk plant is a best-in-class facility.

Arrabawn says any decision on its future will be made democratically by the board, with the best interests of the co-op, its members and staff in mind.