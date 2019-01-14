Current track
Title
Artist

Around 20 campaigners demonstrate at City Hall over Parks Warden Unit

Written by on 14 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around 20 campaigners gathered outside City Hall at College Road in the past hour calling for a Parks Warden unit for the city.

A motion is due to be discussed at this afternoon’s city council meeting requesting the establishment of a fulltime grounds parks unit to tackle issues such as litter and anti-social behaviour.

Campaigner Brendan Smith says the council needs to do more to invest in city park areas.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news to hear from the demonstrators….

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Campaigners to gather shortly at City Hall calling for Parks Warden Unit for the city

14 January 2019

0 0

Concern over cache of weapons used in Mervue church altercation

14 January 2019

0 0

Concerns paid parking on the cards for Oranmore train station users

14 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Concern over cache of weapons used in Mervue church altercation

Thumbnail
Previous post

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday January 14th 2019

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend