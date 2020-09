Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Army Bomb Disposal Team was called to the city last night to make safe a ‘viable’ explosive device.

Following a request from Gardai, the unit was tasked with investigating a suspicious device in the Knocknacarra area at around 10pm.

The area was cordoned off and following an examination, the device was deemed viable and made safe.

It was removed from the scene shortly after 10.30pm and was taken to a Defence Forces location where it will undergo further examination.

