Army makes safe viable explosive device in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Army Bomb Disposal Unit has made safe a viable explosive device that was found in Tuam.

The device was discovered at the Cuirt na Cora estate on the Weir Road in the early hours of this morning.

It comes as locals also reported shotgun fire in the area overnight – though Gardaí have confirmed nobody has been injured.

Following the discovery of the device, nearby homes were evacuated and the area was sealed off.

Gardai then sent a request to the Army for assistance, and the Athlone Bomb Squad was deployed to the scene, it arrived shortly after 11 o’clock.

There, the Defence Forces set up a cordon, and identified the remains of an exploded pipe bomb.

The device has now been made safe and has been removed by members of the Defence Forces for further examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses, particularly those with camera footage, of Millstream Park or Weir Road, to contact them.