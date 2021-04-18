Armed Support Unit attend Mervue incident

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A man is due before Galway District Court today in connection with an incident in Mervue this weekend.

Shortly after 7 last evening Garda attended the scene of an incident on Michael Collins Road.

In the course of the incident it is understood that Gardai were threatened at knife point.

A man in his 40s was arrested following intervention by the Garda Armed Support Unit and brought to Galway Garda Station.

Nobody was injured.

The man arrested is to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court today charged in connection with the incident.