Argos confirms closure of all stores in Ireland including Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Argos is closing all stores and ending operations in the Republic of Ireland.

Around 20 jobs will be lost at the store at Headford Road.

The company says 580 jobs will go across it’s 34 stores.

It says it will offer a redundancy package well beyond the legal requirements.

Northern Ireland will not be affected from this announced as the company says – it continues to perform well.

As part of it’s withdrawal home delivery and online purchases will stop on March 22nd – before all stores shut in June.

Mandate which represents staff says it’s very disappointed by the announcement.