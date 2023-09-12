Galway Bay FM

12 September 2023

Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy one of two candidates to contest IFA Deputy President election

Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy is one of two candidates who will contest the IFA Deputy President election

Nominations closed at midday, and Alice Doyle from Wexford is the other candidate

Two candidates are vying to become the next president of the Irish Farmers’ Association to replace Tim Cullinan

Francie Gorman from Laois and Martin Stapleton from Limerick both received the required number of nominations.

Election debates will take place in October, with votes to be counted on December 12th.

