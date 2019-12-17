Ardrahan suckler farmer Pat Murphy elected Connacht Chair of IFA

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ardrahan suckler farmer Pat Murphy has been elected the Connacht Chair of the IFA.

In the race for President to succeed Athenry’s Joe Healy just 900 votes are separating the two remaining candidates Munster Chairman John Coughlan and National Treasurer Tim Cullinan.

Meanwhile, a recount has been ordered in the race for IFA Deputy President.

It’s after both candidates, Brian Rushe and Thomas Cooney, got 50 per cent of the vote each.

There’s just 36 votes separating the candidates, with Brian Rushe holding the narrow lead.

Thomas Cooney has requested a recount, which will take place after the second count for IFA President ends.