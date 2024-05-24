24 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Ardrahan resident marks her 105th birthday

Share story:
Ardrahan resident marks her 105th birthday

One of Galway’s oldest residents is celebrating her birthday this week at the Little Flower Nursing Home in Labane, Ardrahan

Mary O’ Leary is 105 years old, and has received another letter and medal from President Michael D. Higgins

Born Mary Quinn on the 23rd of May 1919 on a farm in Tubber, Co. Clare she married her husband Joe O Leary in 1948.

They lived in Ballinlisheen until Joe passed away in 1997, when Mary moved to Gort town

In 2011 she moved to the Little Flower Nursing Home, where this week she’s marking the latest big birthday with family and staff.

Share story:

Plans lodged for housing development at Headford Road

Plans have been lodged for a new housing development at Headford Road. The project led by Bomac Developments Limited would see two 3-storey duplex blocks ...

600 people without power in Kilcolgan and Balinderreen

There are around 600 people without power in the areas of Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen. The electricity outage was first reported to esb at half 7 this mor...

Renmore Army Barracks gives reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open

Renmore Army Barracks has given reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open The Commanding Officer has confirmed to Independent Councillor...

An Bord Pleanala approves CPO for Oranmore lands to build new secondary school

An Bord Pleanala has approved a compulsory purchase order to acquire lands in Oranmore for a new secondary school. The land is located at Coast Road, arou...