Ardilaun Hotel wins award at Irish Hospitality Awards 2024

The Ardilaun Hotel has won an award at the Irish Hospitality Awards 2024.

The hotel on Taylors Hill recieved a ‘Highly Commended’ award after becoming one of six finalists of the ‘Hotel of the Year’catagory.

The Irish Hospitality Awards aim to celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of professionals within the industry.

This years ceremony took place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport.