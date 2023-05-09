Archive of President Michael D Higgins to be hosted in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The archive of President Michael D Higgins is to be hosted in Galway City once he retires.

Mayor of Galway Clodagh Higgins confirmed the news following a meeting with the President at Áras an Uachtarán last week.

A significant portion will be held and curated by the University of Galway, which will also host an office for the President after his time in office.

Public access to his book collection will also be facilitated, while the City Museum will display his artwork, memorabilia and artefacts.

While there are also plans to renovate another property to provide additional space for the archive once a grant support comes through.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Mayor Higgins says it’s a significant addition to the city: