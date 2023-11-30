Archive of civil rights activist and SDLP founding member Hugh Logue opens at UG

The archive of former civil rights activist, founding member of the SDLP, politician and economist Hugh Logue is being made available at the University of Galway.

The historical resource is made up of more than 20 boxes of manuscripts, documents, photographs and political ephemera.

It was released to coincide with the award of an Honorary Doctor of Laws to Mr Logue at a special conferring ceremony in the University last week.