Archbishop of Tuam urges Croagh Patrick pilgrims to show faith in other ways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pilgrims who can’t go climbing Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday today are being encouraged to show their faith in other ways.

Usually about 10,000 people make the trip but numbers will be severely limited this year because the people who steward it are mostly cocooning.

However visitors will not be kept away from the mountain, but the infrastructure for a big event is not there

At a service in Westport last night Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary said believers should still go to mass, confession and reflect on these challenging times…

Photo credit – Wiki