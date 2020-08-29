Archbishop of Tuam to serve as Principal Consecrator at ordination of Bishop of Achonry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary will serve as the Principal Consecrator at the ordination of the new Bishop of Achonry in Ballaghaderreen tomorrow.

Pope Francis announced the appointment of Bishop-elect Paul Dempsey in January – but the ordination mass was deferred due to the spread of Covid-19 and public health restrictions.

Bishop-Elect Dempsey was born in 1971 and grew up in Carlow and Athy, and was ordained to the priesthood in 1997 – he most recently served as Parish Priest of Newbridge.

Tomorrow’s ceremony at the Cathedral of the Annunciation and Saint Nathy will take place at 3pm.

Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary will serve as the principal consecrator – while Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland and Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare & Leighlin will be co-consecrators.