Archbishop of Tuam says new guidelines on religious services will bring ‘relief and joy’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary says the Government’s new social distancing guidelines for churches will be received with ‘relief and joy’ by parishes everywhere.

The rule change means up to 150 people can now attend services in larger churches instead of the original limit of 50.

Archbishop Neary says while unprecedented step of cancelling masses and other religious services was necessary, the last 3 months has been a difficult time for priests and parishioners.

He adds that parish teams responded to the situation in the most imaginative ways and full use was made of social media platforms, webcams and parish radio systems during that time.

However, Archbishop Neary says the sacramental life of the church is now ready to resume in line with the latest Government guidelines – and churches have been prepared and marked out, hand sanitising stations have been installed and teams of volunteers have been trained.