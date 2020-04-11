Archbishop of Tuam reflects on ‘chilling’ challenge of Covid-19 in Easter message

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary has reflected on the ‘chilling’ challenges presented by Covid-19 in his Easter message.

Bishop Neary says while the virus has effectively shut down our world – it has also brought out the best in people and awakened our need for community and connectivity.

Bishop Neary says all around us, we see the hope, joy and new life of Spring as growth takes place in nature all around us – in contrast to the chilling challenges we face in Covid-19, and its consequences of death, disruption and disillusionment.

He notes it is a traumatic time for us all and the results will be far-reaching in terms of physical, psychological and emotional health as well as the economic situation.

He praised the goodness, generosity and gentleness being exercised in a very powerful, profound and personal way throughout our communities.

Bishop Neary compared these difficult times to those faced by the disciples of Jesus over 2,000 years ago – who were in despair over his execution and faced very uncertain futures.

However, he notes that just like those disciples who witnessed the resurrection of Christ, we look forward in hope to a new future as our society comes together to tackle the coronavirus.

Bishop Neary offers that this future will have to include, and make provision for, the concrete memories of the pandemic – which will help us re-evaluate what is important in our society.