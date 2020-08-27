Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary announces clerical changes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary has announced a number of clerical changes for the archdiocese

Four priests are to retire – Very Rev John Canon Fallon, AP, Kilmaine; Very Rev John Canon Walsh, PP, Aghamore; Very Rev Joseph Canon O’ Brien, PP, Abbeyknockmoy and Very Rev Patrick Mooney, PP, Glenamaddy/Williamstown

The changes and appointments include

· Very Rev Ronnie Boyle, PP, Letterfrack to become PP, Abbeyknockmoy;

· Rev Eugene O’Boyle, CC, Achill to become PP, Glenamaddy/Williamstown;

· Rev Gerard Quirke, CC, Westport to become CC, Achill;

· Rev Jerald David, CC, pro-tem Athenry, to become Administrator Aghamore Parish and CC, Knock;

· Rev Anthaiah Pudota, Administrator Kilconly to become Administrator Letterfrack;

· Rev Frank Conlisk, SPS, to become Administrator Milltown and Kilconly;

and

· Rev Shane Costello, newly ordained last weekend, to become CC Westport.

Archbishop Neary says the diocesan appointments will take effect from Friday the 25th of September.