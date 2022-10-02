Archbishop of Tuam, Dr Francis Duffy to receive the Pallium from the Primate of All-Ireland this afternoon

The Pallium that Archbishop Duffy will recieve this afternoon.

In what is a historical first, the Archbishop of Tuam, Dr Francis Duffy will receive the Pallium as part of a Investiture Mass that will take place in Tuam Cathedral at 3pm this afternoon.

The Pallium is a woollen liturgical vestment worn only worn by Archbishops, Cardinals and Popes and will symbolise the fact that he is the Metropolitan Bishop of Connacht.

Usually newly appointed Archbishops receive the Pallium from the Pope on the feast of Sts Peter and Paul. However, Pope Francis wants the ceremony to be at a diocesan and metropolitan celebration, so Archbishop Duffy will formally receive the Pallium from the Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin.

Present at the mass will be the bishops of the Connacht province, the priests and religious of Tuam Archdiocese and representatives from the 56 parishes of the Archdiocese.