Archbishop of Tuam, Dr Francis Duffy receives his Pallium from Primate of All-Ireland in Tuam Cathedral

Archbishop of Tuam, Dr Francis Duffy has received his Pallium from Primate of All-Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin.

The Pallium is a woollen liturgical vestment worn only worn by Archbishops, Cardinals and Popes and was given to Archbishop Duffy as part of a Investiture Mass that took place in Tuam Cathedral on Sunday afternoon.

Present at the mass were the bishops of the Connacht province, the priests and religious of Tuam Archdiocese and representatives from the 56 parishes of the Archdiocese.

This is the moment the Pallium was conferred on Archbishop Duffy by Archbishop Martin.