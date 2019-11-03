Archbishop of Tuam calls for full consultation with locals on Achill over asylum seeker accommodation plans

By
GBFM News
-
The Archbishop of Tuam, Dr. Michael Neary with Fr. Richard Yeo OSB (left) and Fr. Gerry Burns, P.P., Letterfrack, after the official opening ceremony and Mass at the the new Monastic Church of the Immaculate Conception at Kylemore Abbey.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary is calling for a full and transparent consultation by the state with local people, over plans to house asylum seekers on Achill.

He also says Christians have a responsibility to share with those who are less fortunate than themselves.

Archbishop Michael Neary says it’s well known, nationally and internationally, that Achill people are a welcoming people.

Referring to protests over a reported plan to house asylum seekers at a hotel on Achill island, the Archbishop of Tuam says Ireland is now moving from an era of austerity and recession to a more prosperous period in our economic cycle.

He says it’s important effective advance planning be undertaken by the State including a full and transparent consultation with local people.

He adds as Christians we are morally obliged to welcome the stranger and, in the context of our improved circumstances, we have a responsibility to share with those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

He says we should also be particularly alert to those who are experiencing serious upheaval and a crisis of hope in their lives.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR