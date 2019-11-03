Archbishop of Tuam calls for full consultation with locals on Achill over asylum seeker accommodation plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary is calling for a full and transparent consultation by the state with local people, over plans to house asylum seekers on Achill.

He also says Christians have a responsibility to share with those who are less fortunate than themselves.

Archbishop Michael Neary says it’s well known, nationally and internationally, that Achill people are a welcoming people.

Referring to protests over a reported plan to house asylum seekers at a hotel on Achill island, the Archbishop of Tuam says Ireland is now moving from an era of austerity and recession to a more prosperous period in our economic cycle.

He says it’s important effective advance planning be undertaken by the State including a full and transparent consultation with local people.

He adds as Christians we are morally obliged to welcome the stranger and, in the context of our improved circumstances, we have a responsibility to share with those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

He says we should also be particularly alert to those who are experiencing serious upheaval and a crisis of hope in their lives.