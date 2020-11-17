Archbishop Neary encourages online petitions for Mass of Remembrance for those who died from Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Archbishop of Tuam, Michael Neary, will celebrate a Mass of Remembrance in Knock this Sunday for all who have died from Covid-19 during 2020.

The Mass will be celebrated at noon at the National Marian Shrine in the Basilica of Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Knock

It will be livestreamed on knockshrine.ie.

Archbishop Neary is encouraging the faithful to join him online for this Mass.

He’s also inviting the bereaved to submit a prayer petition on knockshrine.ie

It will be placed on the altar and prayed for during the Mass.