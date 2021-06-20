Archbishop Micheal Neary celebrates golden jubilee of his ordination

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The weekend is a special one in the Tuam Diocese as it is almost fifty years to the day since Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary was ordained to the Priesthood.

Born in Castlebar, County Mayo, Archbishop Neary received his early education at St. Patrick’s Boys National School, Castlebar, and St Jarlath’s College in Tuam.

Following his studies at St Patrick’s College Maynooth, He was ordained to the priesthood on 15 June 1971.

On 20 May 1992, he was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Tuam and Titular Bishop of Quaestoriana by Pope John Paul II.

Following the resignation of Archbishop Joseph Cassidy, he was named Archbishop of Tuam on 17th January 1995.