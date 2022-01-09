Archbishop Francis Duffy to be installed as new Archbishop of Tuam this afternoon

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Archbishop Francis Duffy will be installed as the new Archbishop of Tuam at a ceremony to be held in the Cathedral of the Assumption this afternoon.

He succeeds Archbishop Michael Neary who was appointed in January 1995.

63 year old Cavan native Francis Duffy will be installed as the new Archbishop of Tuam in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, during the celebration of Mass starting at 2.30 pm. He succeeds Michael Neary who was appointed Archbishop of Tuam this month 27 years ago, and later today, after handing over the mantle, will become Archbishop Emeritus of Tuam

In the interest of protecting public health, the congregation in the Cathedral will be limited to 100 and will include members of Archbishop Francis’ immediate family and a number of close friends, His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland; Archbishop Neary and a small number of bishops including the bishops of dioceses in the Tuam Province (Achonry, Clonfert, Elphin, Galway and Killala), members of the Tuam Council of Priests representing the clergy of the diocese, and members of the College of Consultors to whom the Holy Father’s letter of appointment must be shown.

The laity and religious living in the Archdiocese will be represented and will participate including Grace Lawless of the Tuam Parish Pastoral Council, siblings Mai and Padraig O Connor of the Cathedral Youth Choir and Emer Kelly of the Tuam Cathedral Choir.

The bunting and flags are flying in the town and here at the cathedral on this blustery January day, and Galway bay fm’s live broadcast of the installation gets underway at 2.15pm