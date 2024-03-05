Galway Bay FM

5 March 2024

Aras Mhuire residents to move into new O’Toole CNU in Tuam in coming weeks

The HSE is planning to move Aras Mhuire residents into the new 50-bed O’Toole CNU in the coming weeks.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin officially opened the new health facility in Tuam back in October 2023.

A meeting of the Health Forum West heard that the HSE is at the final stages of the processing of registration by HIQA.

Once residents of Aras Mhuire are settled into the O’Toole CNU, additional admissions will then proceed.

Councillor Donagh Killilea is calling on HIQA to fastrack the building’s opening.

