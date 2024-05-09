Aran Islands writer crowned champion in All Ireland Scholarships Creative Writing Competition

An Aran Islands native has been crowned the overall winner of the 2024 Roger Downer Creative Writing Award.

Surnaí Molloy’s short story ‘Rites of Passage’ was awarded first place and her story ‘Mouse’ was honoured with third place.

The judging panel consisted of authors Roddy Doyle, Marian Keyes and Donal Ryan – alongside last years winner Emma Corcoran.

Surnaí says the award is an amazing motivation.