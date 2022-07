Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The RNLI has opened a new shop on Inis Mór to raise vital lifesaving funds for the charity that saves lives at sea.

The new shop is located inside Aran Islands RNLI’s lifeboat station at Kilronan Pier, and was launched last Tuesday.

Volunteers plan to have it open seven days a week during the tourist season, with opening times coinciding with the ferry arrival and departure times.