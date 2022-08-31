Aran Islands named in top 25 islands in the world

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Aran Islands have been named in the top 25 islands in the world by a global travel site.

Big 7 Travel has officially released its annual list of ‘The 50 Best Islands In The World’.

The Aran Islands were placed number 25 in the list of 50 of the World’s Best Islands.

Big 7 Travel complied the rankings by using aggregated scores from previous media results and contributions from their editorial team.

The western islands were described as being “packed with rural charm and scenery that will really take your breath away”.

The travel website added that the Aran Islands are an authentic escape from the whirlwind of modern life – and that they are “a must-visit for anybody who loves Ireland.”