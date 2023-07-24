Aran Islands lifeboat rescues eight people on two yachts in separate incidents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Aran Islands lifeboat has rescued eight people on two yachts in separate incidents in Casheen Bay and Kilmurvey Bay

The incidents took place over the weekend after two yachts got into difficulty, one on Friday night and the other on Saturday night

On Friday night a 15 metre yacht with one person on board, was in difficulty in Casheen Bay, north of the Aran Islands.

Conditions at the time of the lifeboat launching were challenging with moderate visibility, with sea swell and strong winds

A tow line was established and once clear of a nearby fish farm, the sailor was able to start his engine and the tow line was dropped.

The lifeboat guided the yacht out towards the entrance to the channel for Rossaveal harbour and it proceeded safely unaided.

On Saturday night, the volunteer crew spent six hours at sea

An 11.2 metre yacht with seven onboard, was in difficulty north east of Kilmurvey Bay as the steering had stopped working

Conditions at the time of launching were tough, with poor visibility, squally showers, strong winds and sea swell

Arriving on scene, the crew aboard the yacht were found to be in good health and in no immediate danger.

The Casla Coast Guard was tasked and a tow line was established between it and the yacht.

The lifeboat and the Casla Coast Guard guided her safely into Rossaveal Harbour.

Aran Islands RNLI Coxswain Declan Brannigan told FYI Galway he’s extremely proud of how the crews conducted themselves and there was a great response time for both call outs