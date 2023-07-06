Aran Islands lifeboat responds to back to back medical evacuations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Aran Islands lifeboat has responded to two medical evacuations in a three hour period.

Coxswain Aonghus Ó hIarnáin praised the great response from the volunteer crew for the back to back call outs.

Just before 7pm last night the RNLI crew was requested to launch as a person on Inis Mór was in need of medical attention.

The patient was transferred safely aboard the lifeboat and it then travelled to Rossaveal harbour and the awaiting ambulance.

The second call came at 10:15 pm when a person on the neighbouring Island of Inis Oírr was in need of medical attention.

Once alongside the pier in Inis Oírr, the patient was transferred safely aboard the lifeboat and headed for Rossaveal harbour.