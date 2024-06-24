Galway Bay FM

24 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Aran Islands lifeboat assists injured cyclist on Inisheer

Share story:
Aran Islands lifeboat assists injured cyclist on Inisheer

The Aran Islands lifeboat has assisted an injured cyclist on Inisheer.

The Irish Coast Guard alerted the volunteer crew this afternoon that the cyclist required a medical evacuation.

The RNLI crew launched their all-weather lifeboat just after 1pm under Coxswain Aonghus O HIarnáin and four members.

The crew received a handover from the island doctor before assisting the patient onboard the lifeboat.

Weather conditions were good with slight seas, clear skies and a south westerly force 4 wind.

The patient was then safely transferred to Rossaveel and into the care of a waiting ambulance crew.

Share story:

Silverstrand Beach named 4th best swimming beach in Ireland

Silverstrand Beach in Barna has made the top ten in a new survey on Ireland’s swimming beaches. The survey by the Lagoon Activity Centre was carried...

Galway charities presented with proceeds from Cathaoirleach’s Ball

Two Galway charities have been presented with proceeds from the Cathaoirleach’s Ball. Galway-based ACT for Meningitis and i4Life have received just unde...

Galway tech startup nominated for national award

Precision Sports Technology has been named as a finalist in the KPMG Global Tech Innovator Ireland competition 2024. The Galway-based company aims to redu...

Six brand new faces on City Council take their seats

There are six brand new faces on Galway city council – and they took their chairs for the very first time on Friday evening. They are Helen Ogbu and...