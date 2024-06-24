24 June 2024
~1 minutes read
Aran Islands lifeboat assists injured cyclist on Inisheer
The Aran Islands lifeboat has assisted an injured cyclist on Inisheer.
The Irish Coast Guard alerted the volunteer crew this afternoon that the cyclist required a medical evacuation.
The RNLI crew launched their all-weather lifeboat just after 1pm under Coxswain Aonghus O HIarnáin and four members.
The crew received a handover from the island doctor before assisting the patient onboard the lifeboat.
Weather conditions were good with slight seas, clear skies and a south westerly force 4 wind.
The patient was then safely transferred to Rossaveel and into the care of a waiting ambulance crew.