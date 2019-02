Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Aran Islands has been chosen by the European Commission for a clean energy initiative.

Along with Cape Clear in Cork, the Aran Islands must now develop a plan to become self-reliant by harnessing wind, solar power and sea waves.

24 other islands across Europe with more than 2 thousand residents have also been selected for the initiative.

Grace Bolton from the European Commission office in Ireland says the project will reduce energy costs on the Aran Islands.