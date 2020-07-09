Aran Islands agriculture initiative nominated for major EU environmental award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Aran Islands agriculture initiative has been nominated for a major EU environmental award.

AranLIFE has been shortlisted for the Natura 2000 award in the Conservation category.

AranLIFE ran from 2015 to 2019 and is the only large-scale, action-based nature conservation initiative ever to have been planned for the Aran Islands.

The project worked with local farmers to support traditional island farming practices and maintain the islands’ significant natural and cultural heritage.

The Aran Islands scheme is one of 27 EU initiatives that have been shortlisted for the awards – with the winners to be announced in October.

AranLife Project Manager Patrick McGurn says local farmers led the way on the scheme.

To hear from Mr McGurn, tune in to FYI Galway at 5..