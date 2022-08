Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says it’s begun a series of measures in 13 areas across the country due to the hot weather, and in Galway it includes the Aran Island of Inis Oirr.

The measures to prevent water supplies running dry include reducing pressure.

Water supplies in over 60 areas across the country are currently under pressure because of the hot weather.

The worst affected areas are in the midlands and southeast, but demand has increased in the West during the holiday period.