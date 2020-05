Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aran Island Ferries has announced it’s on track to make history this summer – by commissioning Ireland’s largest domestic ferry.

The boat will be a 40 metre vessel with space for 400 passengers, which represents a significant boost in capacity over it’s current largest boats, Music of the Sea and Magic of the Sea.

The new vessel will be the sixth boat in the Aran Island Ferries fleet – though full details or a name for the vessel have yet to be revealed.