Aran Biomedical to create 150 jobs at Connemara base

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Biomaterials manufacturer Aran Biomedical based in An Spidéal has announced it’s to create 150 new jobs.

An Údarás na Gaeltachta client company, Aran Biomedical, specialises in the custom design, development and manufacturing of medical implants.

It says the expansion is in response to growing business demand with the positions in production, engineering, quality and supply chain management to be rolled out over 3 years.

The Connemara company is also planning to treble its manufacturing capacity with the establishment of a new facility in An Spidéal.

The development will be completed on a phase-by-phase basis, with full completion estimated by mid-2025.

Aran Biomedical, formerly Proxy Biomedical, has been located in An Spidéal since 2008 with a current staff of 120.