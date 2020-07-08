Aptar says no decision as yet on proposal to cease production at Ballinasloe site

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Aptar says it has not made a decision as yet to cease production at its Ballinasloe site.

The firm says it is currently in the process of electing the employee representatives to discuss the project.

The proposal being considered by the Aptar group would impact 115 employees in East Galway.

Aptar is a global supplier of a broad range of dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions.

The matter was raised in the Seanad this week where Senator Aisling Dolan called for the establishment of a Jobs Taskforce for Ballinasloe in light of the potential job losses.