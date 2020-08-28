Aptar Ballinasloe plant to close by year’s end with loss of 115 jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major Ballinasloe employer is set to close it’s door by the end of the year with the loss of 115 jobs.

Aptar, based at the IDA site near Ballinasloe, is a global supplier of a broad range of dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions.

The decision to cease production at the Ballinasloe plant follows a review of operations due to competitive market conditions that have necessitated strategic cost savings across its operations, and in particular its manufacturing facilities.

Employees at Aptar met with management to discuss alternative options but the packaging company claims the proposals did not meet criteria set out in the review.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm, Aptar says the plant will be closed by December, with machinery to be transferred from the Ballinasloe factory between September and November.

According to management, Aptar will meet the requests of the Employee representatives concerning extending healthcare insurance, re-training and outplacement supports.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten says the Tanáiste needs to work to restore jobs in Ballinasloe